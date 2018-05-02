Covid-19: Active cases drop to 7,478, recovery rate at 96.55% in Nagpur

Nagpur reports 392 fresh cases, 16 deaths

Nagpur: The district reported 392 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 14 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 993 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,57,572.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 164 were from rural areas and 224 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, five were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while five casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,73,929 while the number of deaths rose to 8,879.

In the day 993 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,57,572. Following which recovery rate has improved to 96.55%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 7,478 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.