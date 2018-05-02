Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 29th, 2021

    Covid-19: Active cases drop to 7,478, recovery rate at 96.55% in Nagpur

    Nagpur reports 392 fresh cases, 16 deaths

    Nagpur: The district reported 392 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 14 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 993 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,57,572.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 164 were from rural areas and 224 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, five were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while five casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,73,929 while the number of deaths rose to 8,879.

    In the day 993 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,57,572. Following which recovery rate has improved to 96.55%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 7,478 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145