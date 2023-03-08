Swayamsiddha initiative to empower women held in Nagpur

Nagpur: Under Swayamsiddha initiative 59 women have taken part who are supported by Rotary Club & ICICI Bank. Members and judges of the Family Court started this initiative in 2017.

According to Family Court Judge Shudhodhan More, “No directions were given by High Court or Government. We started this initiative. Trainings are given for stitching, beauty parlour & computers. Lately, we are discussing to add modern training which includes career training.”

Manjusha Chakole said that under this initiative, a lot of women feel empowered that they can sustain themselves and take care of our children as well.

