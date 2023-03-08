Fake SC officer, who cheated many, arrested by Nagpur police

Nagpur: In a case that seems inspired by a movie, Nagpur police have arrested a man who posed as a ‘Desk Officer’ of a Supreme Court committee for conducting an examination for clerical recruitment. The conman also went to a police station to get permission for conducting an exam for aspirants.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Rajendra Ransingh (32), a native of Narsala village of Osmanabad district but currently staying at Hajiyani Manzil, Mahur, Yavatmal. The fraudster introduced himself as a Desk Officer at the Supreme Court, police said.

According to police, the accused Vijay has completed his BPharm. He has been cheating job seekers for some time now by various means. He has an ‘office’ near the Collectorate in Yavatmal. The accused duped many jobless youths on the promise of jobs in the Supreme Court. He accepted around Rs 1 lakh from each youth for the job. He claimed the SC committee was holding an exam for 20 posts through Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court in Nagpur on March 5. He called the youths to Nagpur for the examination. He also arranged their stay at Ravi Bhavan by presenting a fake official letter.

Similarly, the accused asked Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Gandhibagh to provide space for holding the exam. The school management agreed and allegedly got involved in organising the exam. On March 4, the accused Vijay gave Kotwali police another letter requesting them to provide two homeguard jawans at the exam centre. The letter was from ‘Suprement Court Committee, Government of India, Desk and Survey Officer, Nagpur and Aurangabad Bench’. Kotwali police found something fishy and contacted Yavatmal District Magistrate’s Office and others to verify.

The police grew suspicious of the identity card and conducted verification. When the police got confirmed information about the bogus identity card, the accused was grilled by the police. An offence under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Kotwali police and the accused was arrested.

Police later raided Vijay’s house in Mahur and office in Yavatmal. They are learnt to have found a large number of fake documents. The fake letter presented by Vijay also has apparently forged the signature of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. On the basis of this letter, the accused Vijay Ransingh stayed in the government guest house.

