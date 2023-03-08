Burglar involved 53 cases nabbed by Nagpur Crime Branch

Nagpur: Unit No 4 of Crime Branch arrested a notorious burglar for stealing scrap and copper wires worth Rs 1.92 lakh from a shop. About 53 cases of thefts are registered against him at various police stations, police said.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Lucky Ramesh Shahu (26), a resident of Mangpura, Kotwali.

According to police, the accused had stolen copper wires from the Ramdas Rewinding Shop located at MIG Colony, owned by Ramdas Balaji Ballewar (59), a resident of Vakilpeth. After registering the case under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police started investigation.

Acting on a tipoff, the police arrested Yogesh Shahu from his house. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft. The police recovered stolen copper wires from his possession.

The arrest was made by Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, API Arvind Shinde, PSIs Avinash Jaybhaye, Niranjana Umale and staff including Sunil Thawkar, Ravindra Panbude, Madanlal Meshram, Chetan Patil, Nilesh Dhone, Bajrang Junghare, Satish Thakre,Sandip Mawalkar, Vilas Chinchulkar, Liladhar Bhendarkar, Satyendra Yadav and others.

