Swarved Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar , Renowned Academician and social worker from Nagpur on topic “ Duties and Responsibilities of a Teacher in 21st Century “ Live on Zoom platform. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Nationally Principal of Engineering College from Nagpur was key note speaker for webinar.

Majority of people from Academic field, parents , students around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Mr. Ravi Satfale , Director Swarwed who is also known as Tabla Nawaj in musical world of Nagpur , pay tribute to great teacher of century late Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan Ex President of our country , in whose memory we all are celebrating Teachers Day. Later he introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of Academic field. Speaker share present status of academics with gathering. He gave brief idea about societies expectations from teacher as a whole Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP.

In the beginning of his career he was Entrepreneur and was having his manufacturing unit in MIDC Yavatmal. In 1995 he switchover to teaching line and has started his career as a full fledge teacher at BNCOE Sevagram Wardha. Later he shifted to Nagpur and has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institite of Technology Nagpur

In Mechanical Engineering. He has served renowned educational groups from Maharashtra and MP in various Capacities. From Last eight years he is working as Principal of Engineering College. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research.

He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics. In addition to it he is a popular singer from Nagpur and has performed at various musical concerts which took place at auditoriums of Nagpur.

In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar elaborate the mportance of noble work teaching to the audience. He gives tips to the audience regarding effective teaching in class room. He says that teaching should be treated as mission in hand rather than routine boring work. Teacher should constantly update himself or herself to fulfill demands of todays smart generation. Todays students are very smart and they easily understood the concept of topic. Todays young generation is computer and mobile experts . They know how to do its effective use of it and that’s why teacher should cope up himself or herself with the demand of hour. The days of old black board teaching are diminishing day by day. Now it’s a virtual world , every thing is going by online and because of which teacher should be smart enough to understand and assess requirements of coming days.

In New Education Policy , which is going to implemented from coming session, has totally changed the role of teacher. Teacher should not confine him to his field only. He should possesses the all round knowledge to fulfill demand of hour. So the role of teacher in coming days is very crucial to frame the future of India.

Organiser Mr. Ravi Satfale in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of academics which takes place at colleges. . He himself is also a Tabala Exponent and is teaching to students..

Later on Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Mr. Somnath Puranik ,. Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, Vijay Puranik, Dr. Manoj Salpekar Shivkumar awaze Sadhana ans Sanjay Upganlawar, Sonali and Rajesh Nalamwar and many more participants Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.