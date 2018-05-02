Nagpur sees its highest 54 Covid deaths in a day, cases up at 39482

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to scare the citizens as well as the administration as Nagpur on Sunday registered it’s highest single-day toll. 54 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease while 1343 new positive cases were reported on Sunday taking the over all cases of Nagpur district to 39482, while death toll moved up to 1315.

Of the total 1315 deaths, 1012 deaths took place in the city and 185 from rural and rest 118 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 10,899 including 6864 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Sunday also marked highest single day recoveries as 1811 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 27,268. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 69.06%.