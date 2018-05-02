Sustainable rehabilitation plan for overcoming the flood situation in the state- CM Fadnavis

Mumbai:- A comprehensive sustainable rehabilitation plan will be prepared with the assistance of World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for overcoming the flood situation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The government is taking all out efforts in this direction, said Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that the water accumulated after the flood will be diverted to the areas which are facing drought situation in the state. With this, the new plan will be a role model for not only India, but foreign nations too. He was speaking at a meeting conducted at the government residence Varsha with the delegations of World Bank and ADB Bank after their visit to Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, Commissioner of Mumbai municipal corporation and special Rehab officer of Sangli and Kolhapur district Pravin Pardeshi, principal secretary of Water Resource Department IS Chahel, secretary of energy department Arvind Singh, Sanjeev Kumar of MAHADISCOM, secretary of relief and Rehabilitation department Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, director of natural disaster management control room Abhay Yawalkar and other related officers and representatives of both the banks including Anup Karnat, Deepak Singh, Saurabh Dani, Ashok Srivastava, Chandrashekhar Singh and Saurabh Shah were present during the meeting.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that in some parts of the state drought like situation is prevailing whereas in the other parts rain has caused havoc and the flood situation is grim. Giving the citation of Mahabaleshwar, he said that recently the highest rainfall in the world was registered in Mahabaleshwar but surprisingly, the places which are just 60 to 70 kilometers away from the district were facing drinking water shortage. He said that because of such changes in climate, new remedies are to be chalked out for coping with such situations of disaster management and rehabilitation. He also said that permanent and comprehensive measures are needed and sustainable plan is to be made for the cause.

The Chief Minister said that the officers of World Bank and Asian Development Bank are rich in experience when it comes to natural disaster management as they are working in the entire world. He said that their assistance will be significant in preparing such overall comprehensive plan. He said that the infrastructure facilities, agriculture, finance and other like issues will be considered while drafting the sustainable plan. Mr Fadnavis also said that the water accumulated due to flood should be diverted to the drought affected areas and if such plan is prepared, it will be a ‘Role model’ not only for the other states of the nation, but elsewhere at the global level. He chief minister also said that the government is making all out efforts for preparation of such plan. The Nodal Officer will also be appointed soon for coordination with banks.

The special rehabilitation officer Mr Paradesi made a presentation related to the flood situation in Sangli and Kolhapur and also informed about the measures taken by the state government to overcome the situation and mitigate the loss due to calamity. The report and conclusions prepared as a part of study by the Shivaji University were also submitted to the government. The members of bank delegation head helped in providing assistance to the flood affected areas. They have played effective role in combating with the flood situation. The efforts of these representatives were also appreciated on the occasion.