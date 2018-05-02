Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close

Devotees bid a grand farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesh as the immersion of idols began across Nagpur on Thursday, marking the end of the 10-day-long mega festival.

The immersion processions of idols of various mandals in city, which witnesses maximum festive grandeur, and possesion were taken out amid great zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of ‘Anant Chaturdashi’.

Below are some of the pics captured by Nagpur Today lensmen Sandeep Gurgate