Suspecting wife’s character Man stabs neighbor in Imamwada

Nagpur: Imamwada police have rounded up a 23-year-old youth allegedly for stabbing his 19-year-old neighboring boy on Sunday afternoon. The accused Shubham Raju Dongre was reportedly suspecting his wife’s character as a result he had launched the murderous assault on the victim, Mohit Vinod Meshram, informed police sources.

Mohit along with complainant Vaishnavi Ajay Kale (19), both residents of Rambagh were walking in the neighborhood when accused Shubham intercepted them on Sunday afternoon. Shubham picked up fight with Mohit alleging that he has been trying to get in touch with his wife.

Soon the argument turned ugly when Shubham whipped out knife from his pocket and started attacking Mohit. With severe injuries on abdomen, chest and neck Mohit was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were he is battling for life. In the meantime cops have nabbed accused Shubham under Sections 307 of the IPC and probing the case further.