    Published On : Mon, Jan 13th, 2020
    Jamia students protest, demand FIR against cops

    New Delhi: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month’s violence on the campus.

    Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

    The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

    They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over issue

