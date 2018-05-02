Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    JNU violence: Court notice to WhatsApp, Google

    New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three Jawaharlal Nehru University professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.

    The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.

    Justice Brijesh Sethi listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

    The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.

    The counsel said police has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups “Unity Against Left” and “Friends of RSS” including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, related to JNU violence incident.

    The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

    The petition also sought direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

