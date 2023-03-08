Breaking Gender Barriers: Senior Nagpur Police Inspector hands over proceedings of police station to Women Officials on International Women’s Day



Nagpur: In a significant step towards increasing the representation of women in the police force Senior Police Inspector Kishor Nagrale of Nandanvan Police Station here, handed over the proceedings of the police station to woman officials on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

API Ashwini Wankhede Kale took the charge of Police Station. PI Nagrale also greeted all female officials and staff with floral welcome.

This gesture by Inspector Nagrale is a powerful statement in support of gender equality and women’s empowerment. The handover of the proceedings of the police station to women officials not only shows trust in their capabilities but also acknowledges their contributions in maintaining law and order in the society.

The move is also a significant step towards increasing the representation of women in the police force. In India, women constitute only a small percentage of the police force, and they often face discrimination and harassment in their line of duty. This move by Inspector Nagrale shows that there is a need to break down gender barriers and create more opportunities for women in law enforcement.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8th every year to raise awareness about women’s rights and gender equality. It is a day to celebrate the achievements of women and to call for greater action to achieve gender equality in all spheres of life.

