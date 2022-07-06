Suspected food poisoning claims lives of two sisters aged 6 and 2 near Nagpur

Nagpur: Two sisters, aged 6 and 2, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Patansaongi village under the jurisdiction of Saoner police station in Nagpur district. Prima facie, the police are suspecting food poisoning as the reason behind the deaths.
The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Fulsingh Meena (6) and Radhika Fulsingh Meena (2), both residents of Bazar Chowk, Patansaongi.
According to police, the girls were staying with their mother Madhuri, a daily wage worker, and grandmother in a small room at Patansaongi while their father lives in Rajasthan. On Monday night, the family members slept after having dinner. Sakshi and Radhika complained of pain in their throats at around 3.30 am. Madhuri applied balm on their throats and asked them to sleep.
On Tuesday morning, Madhuri noticed that the girls were unresponsive. She suspected something amiss and took them to hospital with the help of neighbours where the doctors declared them dead.
Staff of Saoner police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem. SP Vijay Magar, SDPO Ajay Chandkhede, Police Inspector Maruti Muluk, API Nishant Phulekar inspected the scene.
The police have sent the food samples for forensic testing. The exact cause of the deaths would be established only after receiving post-mortem and forensic reports. A case of accidental death was registered by the police. Further investigation is on.