Suspected food poisoning claims lives of two sisters aged 6 and 2 near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two sisters, aged 6 and 2, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Patansaongi village under the jurisdiction of Saoner police station in Nagpur district. Prima facie, the police are suspecting food poisoning as the reason behind the deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Fulsingh Meena (6) and Radhika Fulsingh Meena (2), both residents of Bazar Chowk, Patansaongi.

Advertisement