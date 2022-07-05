Inordinate delay in forming Maha cabinet, CM in active mode

Though there seems an inordinate delay in forming the Cabinet in Maharashtra but the newly installed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen in the active mode today as he monitored the flood situation across the state and personally visited the Control Room of BMC to supervise the operations.
He called on all the District Guardian Secretaries to rush to respective districts and help and super vise the flood situation with the district collectors. About 12 districts in Maharashtra are presently being affected by the heavy downpour and situation may further deteriorate if the rains continue.
He single handedly monitored the flood situation and particular the Metropolitan city of Mumbai which is always badly affected due to heavy showers.
Back in Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was accorded a rousing reception on his maiden arrival after taking over the Dy CM post.
The reception attracted a large number of party workers, leaders, both present and past MLAs and MPs, and the message was loud and clear that all is well in the party and there are no resentments among the party cadre
about his initial reluctance and later accepting the directives of party central leadership asking him to join the Shinde government as his deputy CM.
Fadnavis revealed how the Uddhav Thackeray government was facing the threats of rebellion with the Shiv Sena and the discontentment grew to such a boiling point that it was split from top.He was candid in saying the BJP central leadership had blessed the topple game.
…Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist