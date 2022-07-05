Inordinate delay in forming Maha cabinet, CM in active mode

Advertisement

Though there seems an inordinate delay in forming the Cabinet in Maharashtra but the newly installed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen in the active mode today as he monitored the flood situation across the state and personally visited the Control Room of BMC to supervise the operations.

He called on all the District Guardian Secretaries to rush to respective districts and help and super vise the flood situation with the district collectors. About 12 districts in Maharashtra are presently being affected by the heavy downpour and situation may further deteriorate if the rains continue.

