Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

With this hike, the price of a gas cylinder in Nagpur has been increased to around Rs 1105.

Nagpur: In a big blow to consumers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a huge increase in the price of LPG cylinders. OMCs have increased the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 50 with effect from today, July 6. Besides, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder.

