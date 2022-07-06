Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

With this hike, the price of a gas cylinder in Nagpur has been increased to around Rs 1105.
Nagpur: In a big blow to consumers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a huge increase in the price of LPG cylinders. OMCs have increased the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 50 with effect from today, July 6. Besides, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder.
With this hike, the price of a gas cylinder in Nagpur has been increased to around Rs 1105.
Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder.
A week ago OMCs announced a price cut in the price of commercial LPG gas. Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the Oil Marketing Companies on Friday, 1 July 2022, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. OMCs have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders by nearly Rs 200.
With this, the price of a gas cylinder in Delhi has been increased to Rs 1053. The price of domestic gas cylinders has gone up to Rs 1079 in Kolkata, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1068.50 in Chennai per bottle.