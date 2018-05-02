Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020
    Suspected coronavirus patient commits suicide at Delhi hospital

    While police said he was aged 35, a health ministry statement said the man 23-year-old.

    The man was brought by the airport authorities and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said, adding that his samples had already been taken for testing.

    The sources said the man forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the building.

    According to the health ministry, man was living in Australia’s Sydney for the past one year and arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

    On reaching the airport, he mentioned headache as the chief complaint in his self-reporting form.

    He was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital where he reached around 9 pm, the ministry said, adding that he was taken to the seventh floor of the hospital for evaluation.

    When doctors reached there, he wasn’t found there.

    Meanwhile, another doctor coming out of the building at the ground floor observed a body lying on the floor at 9.15 pm, the statement said.

