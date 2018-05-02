No new COVID-19 cases in China for 1st time

China on Thursday said no new domestic cases of the coronavirus were reported for the first time in the country, three months after the deadly virus broke out in Wuhan.

China’s National Health Commission in its daily report on Thursday said no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

It, however, said 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported but they were all from those arriving from abroad.

Wuhan, which bore the brunt of the virus since it broke out in December last year, also reported zero cases on Wednesday, marking a notable first in the city’s months-long battle with the deadly virus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Health Commission of the Hubei Province said the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 respectively on Wednesday.

The NHC said with 34 confirmed cases from the people arriving from abroad, the number of imported cases in China rose to 189.

Of the 34 newly imported cases, 21 were reported in Beijing, nine in the Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, one in the Heilongjiang Province and one in the Zhejiang Province, it said.

China so far has reported a total of 80,928 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 of which 3,245 died, while 70,420 patients were discharged after treatment.