Section 144 imposed in Noida as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, restricting large gatherings of people as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. Amid the global spread, COVID 19 cases in India have now surged to 169.

The Noida Police Commissionarate said in a tweet, “In view of the emergency situation arising out of threat of coronaVirus, and following Section 144 of CrPC, it is announced that no social, political, cultural, religious, sports and business gatherings shall be allowed in Gautam Budh Nagar district till April 5, 2020.”

On Tuesday, two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district — in Sector 78 and Sector 100. Both have a recent travel history to France and have been hospitalised.

The Hyde Park society in Sector 78 has been closed and screening of all the members is being done. There are around 3,000 residents in the society.

On Wednesday, 25 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the country, taking the total number of affected cases to 151. Three people — one each from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have succumbed to the disease so far.