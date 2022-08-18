Suspected beef sized from roadside food joint near Nagpur

Nagpur: Butibori Police have seized suspected beef from a roadside eatery and registered a case against its 38-year-old owner Fakru Khan Asraf Khan, resident of Mewat in Haryana.

The accused Khan operated the eatery near Borkhedi village.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team checked the outlet on Tuesday night and found suspected beef stored in a refrigerator. They sent the meat to a laboratory for testing. The Butibori police later registered a case against Khan, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Notably, the slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

