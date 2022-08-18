Airport Centre Point completes three glorious years of ‘Take Away’ at Sadar

Nagpur: Known for its consistently delectable food, for over two decades now, Hotel Airport Centre Point has recently completed three glorious years of its ‘Take Away’ outlet at Sadar. With the trend of ‘take away’ getting popular in the Second Capital of the State back in 2019, Airport Centre Point conceptualized its ‘Take Away’ outlet in Sadar area in a bid to satisfy connoisseur’s need to try delicacies. With this, Airport Centre Point extended its radius to Byramji Town, Friends Colony, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar and many more, with overwhelming response.

To celebrate the love it had received over the period of three-years, Airport Centre Point Take Away has launched a special offer for its patrons. Airport Centre Point Take Away will be offering 15% discount on orders above Rs 699 for walk-ins, parking delivery and self pick up guests.

Those who have already been there know very well that, Airport Centre Point Take Away menu has an awesome choice of Tandoori, Chinese, Indian cuisines with a choice of desserts.

Most interesting is the Chinese WOK concept where the customers have the choice to customize their own recipes from the multiple options provided. So, we deliver exactly how you love it.

Single persons or office goers can choose from the veg and nonveg combo meals available at the most reasonable price.

Good news for the sweet-toothed vegetarians is that Airport Centre Point Take Away has Eggless Brownies specially for you.

Airport Centre Point-Take Away promises to deliver the most delicious food prepared by experienced chefs in a most hygienic kitchen.

