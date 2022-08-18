Two drunkard brothers arrested for assaulting Ambazari cop

Nagpur: Ambazari Police have arrested three persons, including two brothers, for allegedly assaulting a Head Constable (HC) under the influence of liquor and dashing their car against a police van near Fountain Gate No 4, Telangkhedi Lakeside Road Tuesday night.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Raghunath Tiwari (30), his elder brother Rohit Tiwari (32), both residents of Gorewada, and Deepak Rajuprasad Shukla (30), a resident of Plot No 100, Nirmal Nagar.

The Head Constable Shivpal Dariyavsingh Yadav and his colleagues were patrolling the area in a CR Mobile van. Around 11 pm on Tuesday, cops noticed the accused trio enjoying liquor in a Swift Dzire car (MH-31/FE-8523) and creating nuisance at the public place. Yadav got down from the van and objected to their illegal act. The accused Mohit Tiwari, his brother Rohit and Deepak Shukla picked up a quarrel with him. They manhandled Yadav and twisted his arms. Shukla then accelerated the car and dashed the CR Mobile Van (MH-31/DZ0382) causing damages to the tune of Rs 5000. Other cops overpowered the accused trio and took them into custody. They were brought to the police station where they again created scenes.

Following Yadav’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving on a public way), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 184 (Driving dangerously), 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act, and Section 85 (Penalty for being drunk and for disorderly behaviour) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, against Tiwari brothers and Shukla.

