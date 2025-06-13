Suspect in Dighori bar theft case held, also linked to vehicle lifting in Amravati

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Crime Branch Unit 4 of Nagpur Police arrested a 20-year-old man for stealing Rs 25,000 cash from a beer bar in Dighori area. The accused, Sheikh Raja Sheikh Baba alias Raja, a resident of Motha Tajbagh, Sakkardara, also confessed to a vehicle theft in Amravati district.

According to police, the incident took place between 1 am and 7 am on May 6 when the complainant, Ajay Fulbandhe (48), locked his bar — Ramashri Beer Bar at Dighori Square, Wathoda area — and went home. When he returned, he found that someone had forcibly opened the shutter and stolen Rs 25,000 cash kept in the counter.

Wathoda Police registered a case under Sections 305(A) and 331(4) of the BNS based on Fulbandhe’s complaint.

During the investigation, Crime Branch Unit 4 launched a parallel probe. Technical analysis and a tip-off led the team to Sheikh Raja, who was taken into custody and confessed to the theft. On further interrogation, he also admitted to being involved in a vehicle theft case registered at Nagpuri Gate Police Station in Amravati.

Police recovered ₹3,800 in cash and a mobile phone, totaling ₹8,800 in stolen property. The accused has been handed over to Wathoda Police for further legal action.

