Heatstroke claims man’s life in Nagpur’s Gaddigodam?

Nagpur: An unidentified man, aged approximately 40 to 45 years, was found unconscious near Gaddigodam Chowk in the Sadar area of Nagpur on Thursday night and later declared dead at Mayo Hospital. Police suspect heatstroke as a possible cause of death, given the prevailing high temperatures in the city despite the onset of June.

The man was found lying unconscious by the roadside between 8:30 pm and 10:00 pm. Passersby alerted the authorities, and he was immediately shifted to Mayo Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

Although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, the extreme heat conditions in Nagpur have raised concerns. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the monsoon, which usually brings relief by early June, has been delayed and is now expected to resume over Nagpur by June 14.

The prolonged exposure to high humidity and heat may have triggered a heat-related illness in the deceased, who remains unidentified. The Sadar Police have registered a case of accidental death based on medical advice, and are conducting further investigation.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours as the region continues to reel under heatwave-like conditions.

