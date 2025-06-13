Cash, gold worth Rs 6.58 lakh stolen from house in Nagpur’s Gittikhadan

Advertisement



Nagpur: Thieves broke into a locked house in the Gittikhadan area and stole cash and gold worth over Rs 6.58 lakh. The burglary occurred between 11:00 am on June 7 and 6:00 pm on June 8, 2025.

Complainant Prithvi Jeetbahadur Singh (56), a resident of Flat No. G/4, Building No. 17, Govind Gaurkhede Complex, had left for Balajipuram in Betul with his family, locking the house.

During his absence, unidentified burglars used a duplicate key to open the main door, entered the house, and stole Rs 1,00,000 in cash and gold ornaments from a wooden cupboard in the bedroom. The total value of stolen property is estimated at Rs 6,58,000.

Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan Police have registered an offence under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown accused. Police are investigating the case further.

