Surabhi Sinha wins the prestigious “Young Achievers Award” from the Indian Achievers Forum

Surabhi Sinha, a distinguished Machine Learning Engineer at Adobe, with a rich experience spanning over six years in the dynamic domain of machine learning and AI, has been conferred the coveted “Young Achievers Award” by the Indian Achievers Forum (IAF) on August 21, 2023. The esteemed recognition was bestowed upon her during the 64th Summit and National Awards at Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi. Sinha joined the ceremony virtually, sharing the virtual stage with fellow awardees from diverse professions and luminaries from several nations. The theme of the summit centered around “Achieving SDGs Through CSR in Developing Economies: Role of G20 Nations.”

The IAF celebrated Sinha for her “Outstanding Contribution in the Realm of Machine Learning and Generative AI.” A testament to her prowess, Sinha’s work at Adobe, particularly in the domain of generative AI, has propelled the company’s flagship products, elevating the creative experience for millions globally. Her innovative endeavors, marked by the filing of patents in optimizing generative AI, underscore her commitment to pushing the frontiers of technology.

Expressing her gratitude, Surabhi Sinha remarked, “Receiving the Young Achievers Award from the Indian Achievers Forum is both an honor and a responsibility. My journey in machine learning and AI at Adobe has been driven by a passion to innovate and contribute to the global tech community. This award not only recognizes my efforts but also shines a light on the vast potential of Generative AI in shaping our digital future.”

Beyond her role at Adobe, Sinha’s influence in the industry is commendable. She has been a keynote speaker at the 3rd World Data Congress webinar, sharing insights on optimization in generative artificial intelligence. Her expertise has also found her judging roles at esteemed industry awards like Globee and being a revered member of Criya’s expert circle. Furthermore, Sinha’s commitment to the AI community is manifested in her participation in technical program committees, steering the conversation on emerging AI trends. Most recently, she was invited as a virtual speaker at the 2nd World Conference On Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science (WCAIMLDS-Paris-2023) where she presented on the challenges of transitioning generative AI models from research to products and also focussed on the importance of ensuring ethics in AI and pioneering responsible technology.

The Indian Achievers’ Forum, renowned for spotlighting extraordinary contributions, acknowledges individuals and groups that play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s socio-economic fabric. Surabhi Sinha’s award accentuates her unparalleled contributions to the world of machine learning and Generative AI, setting benchmarks for aspiring professionals.

