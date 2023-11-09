Nagpur Police return stolen goods worth Rs 3.78 Crore to owners ahead of Diwali

Nagpur: In a heartening gesture ahead of the festival of lights, Diwali, Nagpur Police orchestrated a special event at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines on Thursday, where they returned stolen goods valued at Rs 3.78 crore to approximately 1,100 rightful owners.

The ceremony was graced by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Aswati Dorje, and other senior officers.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of a lamp. CP Amitesh Kumar conveyed the well-wishes of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, who was unable to attend.

Distinguished citizens, including Sanjay Gupta, an advocate for helmet safety, and Prasiddhi Thakur, who played a pivotal role in crime detection and prevention, were also honored during the ceremony.



CP Kumar, addressing the gathering, reassured the citizens of Nagpur that a vigilant team of 8,000 police officers is tirelessly working to maintain law and order in the city. He emphasized that every measure is being taken to ensure peace and harmony in society, and the event stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment.

The program was further enriched by Senior Police Inspector Narendra Hiware’s insightful remarks. DCP Archit Chandak provided an introduction, while DCP Mummaka Sudharshan extended gratitude on behalf of the event.

This act of returning stolen goods brought solace and joy to the rightful owners, ensuring they can celebrate Diwali with newfound happiness and security.

– Shubham Nagdeve

