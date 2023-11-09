NMC drive to discourage single use plastic, starts preparing cloth bags

Nagpur: To discourage citizens from using single-use plastic, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) intends to distribute bags made from clothes in the market and for the same it has appealed to Nagpurians to donate their old clothes.

On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari inaugurated a special counter for accepting old clothes from citizens at civic body headquarters in Civil Lines. Since single use plastic is harmful to the environment, people should switch over to the use of cloth bags. The counter is being run with aid of Eco Friendly Living Foundation under the Central Government’s Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali campaign.

As a part of this, a special donation centre was created in the hall at NMC to collect sarees, bed sheets, curtains, etc., which are required to make cloth bags. The Municipal Commissioner himself donated clothes to this centre and appealed to others to participate in the activity. On this occasion Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, Chief Engineer Rajeev Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Department Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Medical Health Officer Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Rohidas Rathod of Eco Friendly Living Foundation, Vijay Limaye, officials and employees were mainly present along with Anit Kolhe.

The Municipal Commissioner appealed that citizens should start using cloth bags instead of plastic bags in the background of the plastic ban. The people should also participate in this innovative cleanliness campaign of the Central Government to help make Nagpur city clean, beautiful and healthy. Diwali is just around the corner and the festive season is on in every household. Before Diwali, citizens are busy in cleaning work as cleanliness is at the centre of every house.

In celebration of the festive season in the country, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is running the ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ campaign under Mission Swachh Bharat – Urban Division 2.0 from November 6 to 12. The campaign aims to combine the cultural significance of Diwali with the country’s journey towards a clean India and principles of an eco-friendly lifestyle (Mission LiFE).

Accordingly, a special donation centre was created to collect sarees, bed sheets, curtains, etc., which are required to make cloth bags under all ten zones of NMC. Municipal officials and employees visited the special clothes collection centre set up by Eco Friendly Living Foundation and donated a lot of clothes like sarees, bed sheets, curtains etc.

