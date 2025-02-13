Holy Maha Kumbh Snan in Nagpur on Feb 15, 16

Nagpur: Many saints and devotees have participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and taken a sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam. For those unable to travel, the Valuable Group has organised a grand Maha Kumbh Prayag Yoga on February 15 and 16 to provide a divine experience akin to the holy bathing of the Maha Kumbh.

This event will feature two days of cultural programmes, including devotional music, satsang, kirtan, bhajans and sermons, along with special rituals such as ‘Shiva Shakti Yagn’ by the renowned Brahmabrinda of Maharashtra, a Paduka Darshan of Saints, and a Holy Water Abhishek. Thousands of litres of holy water from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is being brought to Nagpur via Ramtek Marg.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Sangam Jal reached Ramtek, where a grand procession was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Gadmandir. On February 13, this sacred water will be used for an Abhishek ceremony at Gadmandir before being distributed to various temples across Nagpur, including, Tekdi Ganesh Temple, Kalyaneshwar Temple, Telangkhedi, Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Durga Mandir, Pratapnagar, Kalyaneshwar Temple, Mahal, Ramana Maruti Temple, East Nagpur.

On Saturday, February 15, a grand procession will carry the Sangam Jal from Shri Gajanan Maharaj Chowk to Reshimbagh ground. This sacred water will then be used to anoint the Padukas (holy footwear) of revered saints, including Maheshwarnath Babaji Maharaj, Gajanan Maharaj, Swami Samarth Maharaj, Sainath Maharaj, Pant Maharaj Balekundri, Ramdas Swami, Sridhar Swami.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will perform the Maha Aarti during the event, with Culture Minister Ashish Shelar also in attendance. Devotees will have the opportunity to receive blessings from spiritual guru Padma Shri Shri M on February 15 and 16. Using modern irrigation techniques, attendees will be able to experience a symbolic divine bath in the Maha Kumbh.

OnSunday, February 16, UnionMinister Nitin Gadkari will make a special appearance. This grand event is organised by Valuable Group and supported by the Satsang Foundation. Padma Shri Shri M of the Satsang Foundation and Amey Hete of Valuable Group have urged devotees to participate in large numbers and take advantage of this auspicious occasion.