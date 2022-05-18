Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

Advertisement

Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea as granted bail by the Suprmee Court in the case involving her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder. Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.

Heatwave and pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit different parts of the state starting Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in south Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and some districts of Marathwada. While the next heatwave is likely in the north Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha districts from May 17 to 21, the IMD forecast said.