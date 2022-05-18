Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea as granted bail by the Suprmee Court in the case involving her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder. Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.
Heatwave and pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit different parts of the state starting Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in south Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and some districts of Marathwada. While the next heatwave is likely in the north Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha districts from May 17 to 21, the IMD forecast said.
In other news, four months after it became the first Olive Ridley sea turtle to be satellite-tagged on the coast of Maharashtra, Prathama has returned to near its nesting beach — Velas in the Ratnagiri district —to the surprise of researchers. Prathama, which had left state waters sometime in late March, was spotted 80 km offshore near Velas beach.
Meanwhile, over 163 minibuses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking stayed off the roads in Mumbai on Tuesday owing to a flash strike by the private bus contractor’s staff over non-payment of salaries. The BEST runs 275 minibuses in the city through private contractor MP Group. Of these, 163 did not operate on Tuesday. The strike was on till last reports came in.