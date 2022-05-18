S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3%

Advertisement
S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to 7.3 per cent from 7.8 per cent earlier on rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In its Global Macro Update to Growth Forecasts, S&P said inflation remaining higher for long is a worry, which requires central banks to raise rates more than what is currently priced in, risking a harder landing, including a larger hit to output and employment.
S&P had in December last year pegged India’s GDP growth in the 2022-23 fiscal, which began on April 1, 2022, at 7.8 per cent.
The growth projection has been cut to 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal. For the next fiscal the growth has been pegged at 6.5 per cent.
