Woman pensioner held for running sex racket in Nagpur, two girls rescued

Nagpur: The Social Security Wing of the Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket being operated by a woman pensioner from her house in Hudkeshwar area and rescued two young girls on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Rekha alias Anita Haribhau Pachpore (60), resident of Plot No 35, Sant Gyaneshwar Nagar, Narsala Road.
According to police, Police Inspector Lalita Todase, attached to the Social Security Wing, received information that the accused Rekha Pachpore was running a brothel at her house. Acting on the tip-off, Inspector Todase sent a decoy customer to the house on Monday. After bargaining with Rekha Pachpore, the latter showed him two young girls. As soon as Rekha accepted money and provided one of the girls to him in a room, the decoy customer signalled the police team by giving a missed call.
Subsequently, the police team raided the house and took Rekha Pachpore into custody. The team rescued the two young girls allegedly dragged into flesh trade by Rekha by luring them with money.
Cops registered a case under Sections 4, 5 and 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against Rekha Pachpore at Hudkeshwar Police Station. The raid was conducted by Inspector Todase and her team under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit.