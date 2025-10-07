Supreme Court Gives Green Signal to Futala Lake Development; Declares It a Man-Made Lake, Not a Wetland

Nagpur: In a major relief to the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), the Supreme Court has refused to classify Futala Lake as a “wetland,” thereby clearing the path for the continuation of the musical fountain and other developmental works around the lake.

NGO’s Petition Dismissed

Nagpur-based NGO Swachh Association had filed petitions before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and later in the Supreme Court, seeking a ban on ongoing development projects at Futala Lake. The NGO had claimed that the lake was a natural wetland and that the projects being executed by NIT violated the Environmental Protection Rules of 2017. The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

After detailed hearings, the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision and dismissed the NGO’s petition. The apex court clarified that Futala Lake is not a natural wetland but a man-made water body.

With this judgment, NIT has received the green light to proceed with the ambitious Futala Lake development project, including the grand musical fountain that showcases Nagpur’s history and culture. The verdict marks a significant milestone in transforming the iconic Futala area into a major tourist attraction for the city.