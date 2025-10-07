Flesh trade busted under ‘Operation Shakti’ in Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major action under Operation Shakti, a special drive launched by Nagpur City Police Commissionerate to eradicate human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Crime Branch busted a sex racket in Hudkeshwar area on Monday, October 6 evening.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from the Crime Branch conducted a raid between 5:30 pm and 10:25 pm at Plot No. 15, Brahmavidya Society, Narsala Road, Hudkeshwar, within the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station. During the operation, police caught two persons red-handed while forcing a woman into prostitution for monetary gain.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sushilkumar Lalsingh Thakur (37), resident of Chunabhatti, Vivekanand Nagar, Nagpur and Shobha Shyamrao Shende (45), resident near Corporation School, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur.

Police rescued one victim woman from the premises and seized cash and material worth Rs 1,06,520, including cash Rs 1,500, two mobile phones, a Honda car (MH 40 BD 9728) and other incriminating articles.

A case has been registered at Hudkeshwar Police Station under Sections 142(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The arrested accused have been handed over to the Hudkeshwar Police for further investigation along with the seized property.

This successful operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The raid was led by PI Rahul Shire and his team comprising head constable Prakash Mathankar and other officials.

Police officials said that Operation Shakti will continue across Nagpur to identify and dismantle organised networks involved in human trafficking and sex rackets.