Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 14th, 2020

    Supervisor booked for causing death of electrician negligently in MIDC

    Nagpur: MIDC police have booked a supervisor of a company for causing death of an electrician negligently.

    According to police, the deceased Govinda Sevak Mahadore (32), native of Sadak Arjuni, Gondia district, but currently staying at village Mangli, Hingna, was carrying of electric work on a pole at Bharat Electric Company in MIDC on January 23, 2020. Suddenly he received a powerful shock and fell down. He was rushed to Green City Hospital, Dhantoli. However, Govinda succumbed to injuries during the treatment on February 2. MIDC police at that time registered a case of accidental death and started a probe.

    During investigation, it was revealed that the accused supervisor Mohan Ramaji Ambekar (36), resident of Hanuman Nagar, Wanadongri, had allowed the electric work without obtaining NOC from MSEB and ensuring disconnection of power supply at the pole where Govinda was working. Moreover, the accused supervisor told his workers that electric supply has been disconnected and asked them to work.

    Subsequently, the deceased Govinda climbed up the electric pole and started work. But since the power supply was not disconnected, he received a powerful shock and fell down. He suffered fatal injuries and subsequently died at Green City Hospital during treatment on February 2. Negligence on the part of accused supervisor Mohan Ambekar was the cause of Govinda’s death.

    MIDC Assistant PSI Nakat, based on probe by Assistant PSI Vijay Nemade and a complaint lodged by him, has booked the accused supervisor under Section 304(A) of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेक येथे श्री संत नरहरी महाराज यांची पुण्यतिथी उत्साहात साजरी.
    रामटेक येथे श्री संत नरहरी महाराज यांची पुण्यतिथी उत्साहात साजरी.
    कार्यालयीन वेळेवर कर्मचारी हरविले
    कार्यालयीन वेळेवर कर्मचारी हरविले
    Hindi News
    प्रतापगढ़ पहाड़ी में विराजे ‘भगवान शिव’
    प्रतापगढ़ पहाड़ी में विराजे ‘भगवान शिव’
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    Trending News
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Featured News
    Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns
    Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns
    Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors
    Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors
    Trending In Nagpur
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Supervisor booked for causing death of electrician negligently in MIDC
    Supervisor booked for causing death of electrician negligently in MIDC
    Truck knocks man dead in Hingna
    Truck knocks man dead in Hingna
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    CBSE बोर्ड ने 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए रोल नंबर को लेकर जारी किया जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake
    मुंढे के पक्ष में २ तो शेष सत्तापक्ष के साथ
    मुंढे के पक्ष में २ तो शेष सत्तापक्ष के साथ
    Exam Time : Dr Uday Bodhankar shares do’s and don’ts for parents
    Exam Time : Dr Uday Bodhankar shares do’s and don’ts for parents
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    जीएसटी चोरी के एक और रैकेट का फंडाफोड़
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    नासुप्र हस्तांतरणाची प्रक्रिया तातडीने पूर्ण करावी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145