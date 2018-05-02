Truck knocks man dead in Hingna

Nagpur: A recklessly driven truck knocked a middle-aged man dead in Hingna police area here on Thursday afternoon. The accused truck driver fled from the spot fearing public wrath and is being searched by police.

The deceased has been identified as Hemraj Kawduji Varthi (45), resident of village Sukli Takli, Hingna. The mishap occurred when Hemraj was going to Mihan for bringing his daughter home around 3.30 pm on Thursday. He was riding his motorcycle (MH-31/BQ 6606). Midway near Raisoni College on Mihan-Hingna Road, a rashly driven truck (MH-31/CB 1964) rammed Hemraj’s bike from behind with forceful impact and dragged him to a distance. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the killer truck fled from the spot fearing public wrath.

Hingna Assistant PSI Pramod Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Durgadas Kawduji Varthi (50), booked the unidentified accused truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.