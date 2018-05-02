Superspreader events like weddings behind new Covid surge: Govt panel

Superspreader events such as weddings appear to have driven the resurgence of Covid-19 in India, according to preliminary assessments by the Union government that has also found people becoming less careful in recent months when the outbreak had receded to its lowest levels after the virus first emerged in India.

On Friday, India recorded more than 40,000 cases the highest since late November. This number is close to four times the roughly 11,000 being recorded on an average every day in the second week of February.

That (role of superspreader events) is what it looks like, as people have become lax in their behaviour. We must understand that there is still a large section of population that is vulnerable, especially in villages. We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become superspreading events, said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

Also, testing, especially RT-PCR testing has to increase in districts that are reporting high positivity rate, he added.