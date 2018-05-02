Stringent lockdown in Nagpur extended till March 31, with some concessions

Nagpur: The week-long stringent lockdown imposed in the Second Capital of the State has now been extended till March 31 due to Unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut announced on Saturday. Raut took the decision after series of meetings with officials and public representatives, including Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

The worsening Covid situation in Nagpur District has already started losing its silver lining — fewer deaths — as the district recorded 35 Covid related deaths on Saturday.

Owing to series of protests from traders, Guardian Minister has also proposed some concessions to the business class. All shops have been permitted to function till 4pm while restaurants can remain open till 7pm, the Guardian Minister announced.