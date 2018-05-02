    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Super spreader events behind rise in Covid cases

    The increase in Covid-19 cases in India in the last one week, especially in states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, is raising concerns whether the spurt in new cases is linked to new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

    According to a report by Moneycontrol, the spike in cases may be attributed to super spreader events more than mutations of the virus.

    Experts such as Dr V Ravi, Retired Professor of Neurobiology at NIMHAN and Nodal Officer for Genomic Confirmation of SARS-CoV-2, Government of Karnataka, told Moneycontrol there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that there is a new variant in Maharashtra, which is causing a spike in cases. He says that the latest upsurge is triggered by super spreading events that have led to community spill over and the subsequent lack of testing, tracking and tracing.

