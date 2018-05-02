    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 27th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Ambani threat: Cops don’t rule out terror angle

    The crime branch, which is probing the case of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, has not ruled out a terror angle.

    Mumbai joint CP (crime) Milind Bharambe said police are probing all aspects, including the possibility of a terror plot.

    The NIA has jjoined the probe and recorded the statement of businessman Hiren Mansukh, who owned the stolen vehicle which was found with gelatin sticks and a threatening note.

    Bharambe said they are scanning CCTV footage of the past one week or two weeks in case the suspects had done a recce.

