Ambani threat: Cops don’t rule out terror angle

The crime branch, which is probing the case of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, has not ruled out a terror angle.

Mumbai joint CP (crime) Milind Bharambe said police are probing all aspects, including the possibility of a terror plot.

The NIA has jjoined the probe and recorded the statement of businessman Hiren Mansukh, who owned the stolen vehicle which was found with gelatin sticks and a threatening note.

Bharambe said they are scanning CCTV footage of the past one week or two weeks in case the suspects had done a recce.