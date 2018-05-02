CP Amitesh Kumar reviews police arrangements for weekend lockdown in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers on Saturday went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the partial lockdown restrictions enforced by the Administration to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

CP Kumar also discussed the measures to be taken by the cops for the two-days long partial lockdown from Saturday. He also stressed the safety of the policemen on duty.

Starting the rounds on Saturday at around 11 am, CP Kumar, DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu and Senior PI Sitabuldi, Atul Sabnis visited Variety Square, and other areas.