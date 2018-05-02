    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    CP Amitesh Kumar reviews police arrangements for weekend lockdown in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers on Saturday went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the partial lockdown restrictions enforced by the Administration to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

    CP Kumar also discussed the measures to be taken by the cops for the two-days long partial lockdown from Saturday. He also stressed the safety of the policemen on duty.

    Starting the rounds on Saturday at around 11 am, CP Kumar, DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu and Senior PI Sitabuldi, Atul Sabnis visited Variety Square, and other areas.

    Weekend Lockdown: Streets wear deserted look in Nagpur, as admin impose curb amid Covid spike
    सुरक्षेच्या सर्व मानकांचे पालन करत, महा मेट्रोची प्रवासी सेवा अखंड सुरु
    Cops foil dacoity bid in Yashodhara Nagar, gang arrested
    Ensure citizens get back booking amount for halls: Nagpur Mayor
    CP Amitesh Kumar reviews police arrangements for weekend lockdown in Nagpur
    CAIT call for bharat bandh was sucessful- Bandh gave a strong message on GSR & E Commerce
    Coronavirus: For third day in row, Nagpur records 1000+ cases
    तरोडी (खुर्द) ६३ येथे २८ लाभार्थ्यांना मिळाले घरकुलांचे ताबापत्र
    कार्यालय, लॉन बुकिंगचे पैसे परत मिळतील याची काळजी घ्या
    दिव्यांगाच्या कल्याणकारी कार्याला मिळणार गती
