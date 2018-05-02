Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

Supari Trading : Manoj Kothari and Vipin Pande granted bail

File Pic

Nagpur: On Friday, the dist and sessions Judge shri Vaidya has granted bail to accused Manoj kothari and Vipin pande in the matter of Supari trading ( Beatul ) of foreign origin and ordered them to released them on their furnishing PR bond of Rs one lacs each with one surety of like amount.

The prosecution story is that Directorate of Revenue intelligence received an information that some 10 trucks of beatul nuts are coming from kolkatta and assam and it is at mouda toll plaza. The intelligence director Mr Shivare rushed to the spot and arrested the accused Manoj and Vipin from the spot with loaded trucks of Beatul nuts. It was 200 tonnes of beatul nut. The accused were arrested on 27/5/2019 fr offences under section 132 & 135 of Customs act. The investigation agency also took samples on 31/5/2019 and send these samples on 31/5/2019 to laboratory at manglore fr testing its country of origin.

At that time accused were sent to judicial custody.

The bail application of accused were moved before sessions judge shri vaidya and it is submmitted by learned counsel Adv sudeep Jaiswal for accused that the beatul nuts ae belonging to assam it is trade war between to states and DRI is taking undue advantage of it. Not only this there is no laboratory which gives any report about the country of origin on the contarary there are documents which speaks in volume that the beatul nuts are indian origin and those are GST receipts, cess receipt of assam market of APMC and truck permit etc and as such applicant accused are falsely implicated in the matter. Adv jaiswal also relied upon so many judgements of Hon ble high court and supreme court in which it is clearly held that the accused shall be released on bail.

The learned judge also heard Mr kunal nalamwar spl prosecutor for DRI who objected the bail by saying that there are chances of involvement in the same trade again and the accused may tamper with investigation witness. Some of the king pins are yet not reached india back and they are hiding at Dubai and there lookout notices are also issued.

The learned judge shri vaidya accepted the arguments of Adv sudeep jaiswal and released them on bail.

Adv sudeep jaiswal appeared for accused who was assisted by bharat borikar and deepshikha medhram whereas Spl PP Kunal Nalamwar appeared fr DRI.

