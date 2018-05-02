Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019
CBI additional director Nageswar Rao removed

New Delhi: In a sudden move, the government on Friday removed Central Bureau of Investigation Additional Director M Nageswar Rao and posted him as a Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

A 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer from Odisha cadre, Rao held the position of interim chief of the CBI twice.

According to an official order, he was removed from the post of CBI additional director and posted as a Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

The government had decided to remove former agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana amidst an unprecedented tussle between the two.

They had levelled allegations of corruption against each other after which the government handed over the charge to Rao till the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI director in February this year.

