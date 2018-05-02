Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

Dr. Rohini Patil Honoured with “Service to Humanity” Award by Rotary Club of Nagpur South East

Nagpur: The Installation ceremony of Rotary club of Nagpur South East Nagpur was held at Hotel Tuli International Sadar Nagpur on wenesday

Dr Rohini Patil was felicitated in the glittering function by the hands of Rtn Rajendra Bhamre, District Governor, District 3030 in presence of Rtn. Alok Goenka Asst. Governor, Dr Manoj Phalak, President 18-19, Rtn Sanjay Khandar President 19-20 other Past district Governors , District officers, and club members.

Dr .Rohini Patil is a gynaecologist & laparoscopist and she is working tirelessly to bring breast cancer awareness in various strata of our society. Breast cancer is considered to be the number one killer among all the cancers for women in India. She organises on-site breast screening for early detection and spreads the message that one cannot prevent having breast cancer but one can fight it by detecting it early.

She did certification in lymphedema therapy from American society of lymphedema to help breast cancer survivors deal with the aftermath of the disease itself and its treatment.

She has done palliative medicine certification from Tata memorial hospital Mumbai and is serving terminally ill cancer patients at Snehaanchal. She has started a new venture of making and providing knitted / crocheted breast prosthesis free of cost .

So here we have Dr. Rohini who is serving society for breast cancer in India through screening, diagnosis, support during treatment, making survivors lives fulfilling and making the last journey comfortable.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Maharashtra News
दोन चोरट्यास अटक, 5 लक्ष 3 हजार रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
दोन चोरट्यास अटक, 5 लक्ष 3 हजार रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
लोहमार्ग पोलिसावर दगडफेक
लोहमार्ग पोलिसावर दगडफेक
Hindi News
मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
नागपुर के मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
नागपुर के मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
Trending News
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Featured News
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
Trending In Nagpur
India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals
India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals
Supari Trading : Manoj Kothari and Vipin Pande granted bail
Supari Trading : Manoj Kothari and Vipin Pande granted bail
Dr. Rohini Patil Honoured with “Service to Humanity” Award by Rotary Club of Nagpur South East
Dr. Rohini Patil Honoured with “Service to Humanity” Award by Rotary Club of Nagpur South East
Balanced budget with thrust on all vital sectors: ICAI
Balanced budget with thrust on all vital sectors: ICAI
मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
नागपुर के मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
नागपुर के मेयो अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या
The budget certainly provides a holistic approach to an advanced future : Dipen Agrawal
The budget certainly provides a holistic approach to an advanced future : Dipen Agrawal
Delhi Midtown Round Table (DMRT) 43 inaugurate 4 classrooms
Delhi Midtown Round Table (DMRT) 43 inaugurate 4 classrooms
न्यू इंडिया के संकल्प की पूर्ति करने वाला बजट-डॉ विकास महात्में
न्यू इंडिया के संकल्प की पूर्ति करने वाला बजट-डॉ विकास महात्में
लोहमार्ग पोलिसावर दगडफेक
लोहमार्ग पोलिसावर दगडफेक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145