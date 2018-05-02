Dr. Rohini Patil Honoured with “Service to Humanity” Award by Rotary Club of Nagpur South East

Nagpur: The Installation ceremony of Rotary club of Nagpur South East Nagpur was held at Hotel Tuli International Sadar Nagpur on wenesday

Dr Rohini Patil was felicitated in the glittering function by the hands of Rtn Rajendra Bhamre, District Governor, District 3030 in presence of Rtn. Alok Goenka Asst. Governor, Dr Manoj Phalak, President 18-19, Rtn Sanjay Khandar President 19-20 other Past district Governors , District officers, and club members.

Dr .Rohini Patil is a gynaecologist & laparoscopist and she is working tirelessly to bring breast cancer awareness in various strata of our society. Breast cancer is considered to be the number one killer among all the cancers for women in India. She organises on-site breast screening for early detection and spreads the message that one cannot prevent having breast cancer but one can fight it by detecting it early.

She did certification in lymphedema therapy from American society of lymphedema to help breast cancer survivors deal with the aftermath of the disease itself and its treatment.

She has done palliative medicine certification from Tata memorial hospital Mumbai and is serving terminally ill cancer patients at Snehaanchal. She has started a new venture of making and providing knitted / crocheted breast prosthesis free of cost .

So here we have Dr. Rohini who is serving society for breast cancer in India through screening, diagnosis, support during treatment, making survivors lives fulfilling and making the last journey comfortable.