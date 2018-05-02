Sunil Kedar visit OCHRI to check on injured police personnel

4 critically injured police personnel of Butibori Police station were brought to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute- a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited on 03.05.2020 around 11.45pm with history of Police jeep hit a wild boar and turned turtle on wardha road . One of them was declared brought dead on arrival in hospital while 3 others sustained grievous injuries like, multiple facial fractures, Ribs fractures, Hip Fracture, Spine fracture and Multiple lacerated wounds. Later they were underwent varied intricate surgical management and now ready for discharge.

Shri. Sunil Kedar- Cabinet Minister Maharashtra along with Shri. Ramesh Bang, Ex MLA visited the hospital to enquire about the status & progress of injured police personnel. He expressed satisfaction on the timely comprehensive line of treatment provided at OCHRI.

Shri. Sunil Kedar complimented OCHRI Team for rendering their regular and emergency duties for NON Covid emergencies during this pandemic.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director OCHRI briefed them about the status. Earlier Shri. K.Prasanna- IPS, Shri. Rakesh Ola IPS – SP Nagpur Rural, Shri. Vivek Masal- DCP and Smt.Nirmala Devi IPS- DCP also visited the hospital. Shri. Asif Sheikh, PI and Manik Chowdhari- API – Butibori are obtaining regular updates of victims and taking care of the relatives of injured police personnel.

They were admitted under care of Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar- ENT Surgeon backed by Dr. Ankush Mohabey- Trauma Specialist, Dr. Rajesh Atal- Critical Care Physician, Dr. Abhay Agashe- Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ninad Gawande- Medico-legal Specialist. 24×7 stationed intensivist cover is provided by Dr. Roshan Jawlekar, Dr. Akshay Burlawar, Dr. Sheetal Chauhan- Intensivists, along with assistance of Dr. Kavita Dhurvey, SMO Incharge- Surgery. Sr. Sindhu Rao- WSS is leading the team of Nursing & Paramedical personnel for their care.