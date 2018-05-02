Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 27th, 2019

Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek

Nagpur: As the Assembly elections in State are approaching fast, the prospective aspirants seeking Congress ticket have started staking claim.

According to reports, the sitting MLA from Saoner constituency, Sunil Kedar is aspiring to contest the election and has applied for ticket from Congress party. Dr Suchika Amol Deshmukh is also on line for the party ticket. Similarly, Prakash Bhaurao Vasu is contemplating to fight the Assembly elections from Katol constituency.

As per a chart circulated by Congress party, Mujib Salambhai Pathan and Kunda Shyamdev Raut have staked claim for ticket from Hingna seat. For Umred constituency, so far 13 aspirants have applied for ticket.

As far as Kamptee Assembly constituency is concerned 11 aspirants including senior leaders Hukumchand Amdhare, Mujib Pathan, S Q Zama, and others have staked claim for ticket.

Prominent among the ticket seekers for Ramtek seat are Dr Amol Ranjeet Deshmukh, Chandrapal Choukase and four others.

According to reports, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will be conducting interviews of applicants seeking Congress ticket for contesting State Assembly elections, from July 29 to July 31.

Happening Nagpur
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur Crime News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Maharashtra News
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
Hindi News
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
Trending News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
Featured News
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
Trending In Nagpur
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145