Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek

Nagpur: As the Assembly elections in State are approaching fast, the prospective aspirants seeking Congress ticket have started staking claim.

According to reports, the sitting MLA from Saoner constituency, Sunil Kedar is aspiring to contest the election and has applied for ticket from Congress party. Dr Suchika Amol Deshmukh is also on line for the party ticket. Similarly, Prakash Bhaurao Vasu is contemplating to fight the Assembly elections from Katol constituency.

As per a chart circulated by Congress party, Mujib Salambhai Pathan and Kunda Shyamdev Raut have staked claim for ticket from Hingna seat. For Umred constituency, so far 13 aspirants have applied for ticket.

As far as Kamptee Assembly constituency is concerned 11 aspirants including senior leaders Hukumchand Amdhare, Mujib Pathan, S Q Zama, and others have staked claim for ticket.

Prominent among the ticket seekers for Ramtek seat are Dr Amol Ranjeet Deshmukh, Chandrapal Choukase and four others.

According to reports, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will be conducting interviews of applicants seeking Congress ticket for contesting State Assembly elections, from July 29 to July 31.