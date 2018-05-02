Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins

Nagpur: The Inter-Club (U-18) Junior District Basketball Championship got under way at the Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) in Bajaj Nagar. During the tournament, organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association, 12- member Nagpur district basketball teams in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will be selected.

In the matches in Girls’ Group, DKM-A (Dharampeth Krida Mandal-A), SKS (Saraswati Kanya Sangh) and NBYS (Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh) emerged winners. DKM-A trounced GKM (Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal) by a margin of 30-9. The scores in the four quarters stood at 18-2, 4-2, 4-3, 4-2. DKM’s Sameeksha Chandak scored 8 points while GKM’s Surmayee Kapse hit the basket 6 times.

In the closely fight match, SKS scrambled to victory over Vision Club by 25-22, 8-6, 3-4, 6-5, 8-7. Riya Khaparde of SKS scored 12 points while Vision Club’s Krupayee Sharma 11 points.

In another match, NBYS scored a facile win over Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) with scores of 41-20, 10-0, 8-7, 15-4, 8-9. NBYS’ Namrata Desai and Abha Lad scored 14 and 9 points respectively. NASA’s Priti Sathawane scored 10 points.

In other match, SNG beat DKM-B by 36-12, 16-0, 10-2, 4-3, 6-7.