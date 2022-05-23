Suicide pact: Teenage girl consumes phenyl after suicide by elder sister in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl on Saturday following suicide by her elder sister. The incident took place in the Madhav Nagar in Mankapur police area at Nagpur.
According to police, Sakshi Amritlal Tiwari (16), a resident of Madhav Nagar, committed suicide on Saturday following which her younger sibling Shivangi (15) also consumed phenyl to end her life. She is battling for life in a hospital.
A police official said that Sakshi had appeared for the Class X examination this year. Her father Amritlal works with a private company while the mother of the girls is a housewife. Sakshi had an argument with her parents. On Saturday, Sakshi committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling hook. Shivangi was shocked after seeing the dangling body of her elder sister and she consumed phenyl in a bid to end her life too. Relatives admitted her to a private hospital.
According to police, the sisters, who also have a younger brother, were disturbed due to differences among their parents. Police said the younger sister has mentioned this in a note she wrote before taking the drastic step. It is learnt, their father had gone for work and mother was attending a medical camp with their brother. Sakshi hanged herself from the ceiling hook. After seeing Sakshi hanging, her younger sister decided to end life.
Mankapur police have registered a case of accidental death in Sakshi’s case. Cops are carrying out an in-depth investigation into the matter.