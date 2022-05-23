Suicide pact: Teenage girl consumes phenyl after suicide by elder sister in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl on Saturday following suicide by her elder sister. The incident took place in the Madhav Nagar in Mankapur police area at Nagpur.

According to police, Sakshi Amritlal Tiwari (16), a resident of Madhav Nagar, committed suicide on Saturday following which her younger sibling Shivangi (15) also consumed phenyl to end her life. She is battling for life in a hospital.