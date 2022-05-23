Job seekers duped of Rs 6.24 lakh by bogus company in Koradi

Nagpur: A number of job seekers were duped of Rs 6.24 lakh by three fraudsters by offering jobs as manager and 10 per cent stakes in a bogus company in Koradi police area.
The accused have been identified as Raj Thakur alias Mithun Rana, a resident of Ghaziabad (UP), Rohit Kumar alias Nitin Singh, a resident of Bareilly (UP) and Ankur Raghav, a resident of Delhi.
The case was registered on the complaint of Mayur ShivnathTotalwar (29), a resident of Plot No. 144, Mangalwari Bazar. According to police, the trio had launched a company Thinks Next Marketing Pvt Ltd and opened the company’s office at KambleTower in Koradi. The company was trading in clothes. The unemployed youths were trapped by the accused by offering them jobs and partnership in the company. They had taken Rs 6.24 lakh and educational documents from the youths in 2021. The company stopped operations in February this year and closed the office.
Koradi police registered an offence under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of IPC and searching the accused.