Job seekers duped of Rs 6.24 lakh by bogus company in Koradi

Nagpur: A number of job seekers were duped of Rs 6.24 lakh by three fraudsters by offering jobs as manager and 10 per cent stakes in a bogus company in Koradi police area.

The accused have been identified as Raj Thakur alias Mithun Rana, a resident of Ghaziabad (UP), Rohit Kumar alias Nitin Singh, a resident of Bareilly (UP) and Ankur Raghav, a resident of Delhi.