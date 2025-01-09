Suicide pact: Nagpur couple’s chilling six-month preparation for drastic step revealed

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a tragic revelation, police investigations into the suicide pact of Jeril (56) and Anee Moncriff (45) in Martin Nagar of Nagpur have unveiled a meticulously planned act spanning six months. The couple’s farewell message and actions in the months leading to their death paint a haunting picture of their intent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone V, Niketan Kadam, confirmed that the couple had been contemplating their demise for half a year. During this period, they hosted a grand wedding anniversary party, which investigators now believe was their way of bidding farewell to friends and family.

Subtle signs of a tragic plan

“They told relatives they would soon be leaving their house to serve society. At the time, no one suspected these statements might have a deeper meaning,” DCP Kadam shared. Friends and family, now reflecting on their remarks, believe the party was a disguised farewell.

A relative, overcome with emotion during questioning, admitted, “The anniversary celebration now feels like their final goodbye. We didn’t realize it at the time.”

Despite their tragic end, the Moncriffs were not facing financial difficulties. They had substantial savings and lived a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle. “They relied on the interest from their savings and were not struggling in any way,” DCP Kadam added.

Health challenges and emotional struggles

Health issues may have contributed to their despair. Anee had undergone major surgery to remove a large tumour, leaving her in chronic pain. Jeril, too, battled a stomach ulcer. While police are still piecing together the puzzle, DCP Kadam hinted at multiple underlying reasons, including their health struggles and the emotional toll of childlessness.

Final words and farewell

In a video call before their suicide, the couple expressed that they had lived fulfilling lives and were ready to leave the world. Their message underscores a sense of closure that has left their loved ones reeling.

This deeply unsettling case has raised questions about the hidden struggles people face and the importance of reaching out for help during times of distress. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Moncriffs’ decision.

It may be mentioned that Anee and Jeril were found dead in their home on Tuesday morning. Before ending their lives, the couple recorded a video on their mobile phone and expressed their intent to take their own lives. This video was shared on their social media status and sent to some relatives. Upon discovering the video on Tuesday morning, their concerned relatives rushed to the couple’s residence and made the grim discovery. They celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary for about two days. All relatives and acquaintances were invited. There was also a celebration on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.