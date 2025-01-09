Rs 12 cr Tadoba safari booking scam: ED raids Thakur brothers in Chandrapur

The ED's 25-member team from Nagpur targeted the Thakur brothers’ luxurious Sarkar Nagar bungalow, a petrol pump, a restaurant, a bakery, and other establishments

Nagpur: In a major operation against one of the region’s biggest wildlife tourism scams, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted pre-dawn raids on Wednesday at multiple properties linked to Rohit and Abhishek Thakur, directors of Wild Connectivity Solutions (WCS) in Chandrapur. The brothers are under investigation for allegedly embezzling Rs 12.2 crore from safari booking funds of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR).

The ED’s 25-member team from Nagpur targeted the Thakur brothers’ luxurious Sarkar Nagar bungalow, along with a petrol pump, a restaurant, a bakery, and other establishments. Key documents were seized, intensifying the probe into the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The scam unveiled

The fraud traces back to a 2021 service-level agreement between WCS and the TATR Conservation Foundation for managing online safari bookings. Under the agreement, WCS was supposed to transfer Rs 22.8 crore to TATR by 2023. However, an audit revealed that only Rs 10.65 crore was remitted, leaving a deficit of Rs 12.15 crore. This discrepancy led to the forest department filing a complaint, terming it a blatant misuse of public money.

In August 2023, the Thakur brothers were booked at Ramnagar police station in Chandrapur after their anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Chandrapur court. They were subsequently arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Nagpur. However, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court later granted them conditional bail, requiring a deposit of Rs 3 crore toward the outstanding dues. The brothers managed to pay Rs 2.41 crore and sought an extension until October 12, 2024, for the remaining amount.

Enforcement Directorate steps in

The forest department escalated the matter to the ED after filing complaints and gathering evidence. The ED began its investigation by collecting documents from TATR and EOW officials in Chandrapur. The raids are seen as a significant step toward holding the accused accountable.

Following the audit, TATR authorities terminated their agreement with WCS and launched their own website to manage safari bookings. This move aims to restore transparency and prevent future financial irregularities.

The fallout

The crackdown on WCS highlights the urgent need for stricter monitoring and accountability in managing wildlife tourism funds. The ED’s investigation is expected to uncover more details about how the Thakur brothers allegedly misappropriated the funds, impacting one of India’s most renowned tiger reserves.

This unfolding case serves as a stark reminder of the need to protect public funds and ensure the sustainability of wildlife conservation efforts.